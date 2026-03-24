A video showing a Blinkit delivery boy's first-day earnings has gone viral. The agent revealed he made just Rs 64 in one and a half hours, sparking a fresh debate online about how much these delivery partners really make.

A video is going viral on social media, where a Blinkit delivery agent completed his orders using a cycle alongside a friend and documented his first earnings: Rs 65.

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The viral video shows a delivery boy, Manish Aswar, with a smile on his face, delivering orders to different places. He tells the camera that it's his first day at Blinkit and he's been completing orders one after another. In the video, he reveals that he earned a total of Rs 64 in about an hour and a half.

Manish also happily shares that he got one order near his own house. His cheerful conversation and enthusiasm for the job are what's catching the attention of social media users.

In the video, the delivery agent shares his experience after every order. The most notable thing is that despite the low earnings, he seems quite happy and keeps smiling while working.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

While some are praising the delivery agent's spirit and hard work, others are questioning the low pay.

One user wrote, “From Rs 64 it will become Rs 640, then Rs 6400, and then Rs 64,000, just keep moving forward. Hard work always pays off.”

Another user commented, “There's a different kind of joy in money earned through hard work. This is the kind of effort that takes a person forward.”

However, some users also expressed concern over these earnings. A user wrote, “If someone earns Rs 64 in 1.5 hours, it comes to about Rs 384 in 9 hours. If they work 25 days a month, the total earning is approximately Rs 9600. He called it the “exploitation” of delivery workers.”

Gig Economy Debate Reignited

After this video surfaced, the debate around the 'gig economy'—that is, the income of app-based delivery agents—has once again picked up steam. Experts say that a delivery agent's earnings depend on several factors, like the number of orders, the area of the city, incentives, and working hours.