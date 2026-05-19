UP Minister Dharmveer Prajapati says the alleged religious conversion of a minor in J&K is an attempt to tarnish the govt's image. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe. The victim's father filed a complaint after seeing a social media video.

Reacting strongly to the alleged religious conversion of a minor boy from Bijnor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati on Tuesday stated that such incidents are repeatedly attempted to tarnish the state government's image.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Talking to reporters, Prajapati also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the investigative agencies to handle the matter with absolute authority. "... These individuals are repeatedly making attempts to tarnish the government's image... The Chief Minister has ensured that, should any such incident occur, all investigative agencies will be given a free hand by the government," Prajapati said, assuring strict legal consequences for the perpetrators.

Police Register Case in Bijnor

The minister's remarks follow a coordinated inter-state police action after a resident of Bahadarpur village in Bijnor filed a complaint alleging that his 17-year-old minor son was illegally converted to Islam by his employer in Kupwara, where he had travelled to learn the salon trade.

Speaking about the incident, Circle Officer (CO) Sangram Singh said the complaint was filed today at the Kotwali Nagar PS and that the Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case. "Today, an application was submitted at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station by Krishna Kumar, a resident of Bahadarpur village, stating that a few years ago, his son Vishal had gone to Kupwara, Kashmir, to learn the barber's trade alongside Waseem, a resident of Kazipada. He has now learned that his son has undergone a religious conversion. Acting immediately upon this information, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law," CO Singh said.

Father Recounts Deception

Detailing the background of the incident, the complainant and the victim's father, Krishna Kumar, stated that the family had trusted the accused due to a long-standing professional association, leaving them with no initial reason to suspect any ulterior motives. "My son is a minor. The boy Waseem, son of Liyaqat from the Kajiwala family, had taken my son away from home to teach him the salon trade. Over the past three to four years, he visited our home periodically, at intervals of six to eight months. During this time, he also gave us money. We never had any reason to doubt that he would take such a drastic step," Kumar said.

According to the family, the matter came to light unexpectedly through social media last week, prompting them to approach senior administrative and police authorities for immediate legal intervention. "We became aware of this situation on the 15th. On the 15th, he sent a video via Instagram stating that he had adopted the Islamic faith. Yesterday, we lodged a formal report with the Superintendent of Police... My son is 17 years and 4 months old," the father added, as a comprehensive police investigation remains underway.

J&K Police Launch Separate Probe

Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also registered a First Information Report (FIR) into the alleged case of religious conversion reported within the frontier district of Kupwara.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, while cautioning the general public against spreading unverified reports or disturbing communal harmony. "A case relating to alleged religious conversion has been reported in Kupwara. Cognisance of the matter has been taken, and an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered under FIR no. 133/2026. An investigation has been set into motion. People are requested not to pay heed to rumours or circulate unverified information," the JK Police said. (ANI)