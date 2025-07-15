A 20-year-old student from Odisha’s Fakir Mohan College died after attempting self-immolation over alleged sexual harassment. CM Mohan Charan Majhi assured strict action, while the principal has been arrested amid statewide outrage.

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed the death of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who had attempted self-immolation.

Student Succumbs to Burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

The Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said in a statement that the patient was brought to the casualty on July 12 and was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"She was admitted to the Burns Centre ICU. The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14," the statement said.

Chief Minister Promises Strict Action Against Culprits

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and assured the family of the deceased that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law.

In a post on X, CM Majhi said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

"I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," the Odisha CM emphasised.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed condolences following her demise.

In a post on X, Pradhan shared, “Hearing the news of the passing of Saumyashree Bishoi, a student under treatment in the Baleshwar Fakirmohan Autonomous College incident, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extend my condolences to the grieving family. In this sorrowful time, may Lord Jagannath grant the family immense patience and courage. Om Shanti”

BJD Workers Protest During Student’s Post‑Mortem

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers staged a protest as the mortal remains of the deceased student were being taken to the postmortem centre of AIIMS.

A 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

College Principal Arrested Over Negligence Allegations

Meanwhile, Odisha Police has arrested the Fakir Mohan College suspended principal Dilip Ghose in the Balasore self-immolation case, said officials on Monday.

"FM College suspended principal Dilip Ghose has been arrested," said Balasore Police.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many demanding action against the accused and accountability from the college administration.