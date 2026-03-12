The Punjab Congress has complained to the NCW against CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, accusing him of making "derogatory, sexist and objectifying" remarks about women, including using the term "Patola," during a Women's Day event in Sunam.

The Punjab Congress has filed a formal complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, alleging that he made derogatory and objectifying remarks about women during an official function held on International Women's Day on March 8 at Sunam in Sangrur district.

Congress Urges Commission to Take Action

In a letter addressed to NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa urged the commission to take immediate cognizance of the matter and initiate action against the Chief Minister.

Details of the Alleged Remarks

According to the complaint, the alleged remarks were made during a government function organised to mark International Women's Day at Sunam. While addressing the gathering, which included women, officials and members of the public, Mann reportedly shared an anecdote from his college days referring to a female classmate using terms that the Congress described as "derogatory, sexist and objectifying".

The complaint states that the Chief Minister used expressions such as "Patola" and other colloquial descriptions while narrating the incident, which the party claims reduced women to objects of physical appearance and amusement.

Allegations of Communal Overtones and Constitutional Violations

The Congress also alleged that some of the remarks carried communal overtones and were inappropriate for a public address delivered from an official platform. The PPCC has argued that such language from a constitutional authority undermines the dignity of women and violates the spirit of constitutional guarantees of equality and dignity.

Call for Legal Action and Public Apology

The complaint further states that the timing of the remarks, on International Women's Day, aggravated the seriousness of the issue. Citing provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Congress claimed that the remarks may attract sections related to sexual harassment, insulting the modesty of a woman and defamation.

In its submission, the party requested the NCW to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, summon the Chief Minister to explain his conduct, and direct the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the law. It also demanded that Mann issue an unconditional public apology to women across Punjab and the country.

The Congress said it had submitted video recordings and screenshots of the speech as supporting material along with the complaint.

There was no immediate response from the Chief Minister's office regarding the allegations at the time of filing this report.