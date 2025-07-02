A man named Kunja Majhi was killed by his childhood friend in Odisha’s Bolangir over a love triangle. Police recovered his body from a well and arrested two accused involved in the murder.

A young man was murdered by his childhood friend in a shocking incident linked to a triangular love affair in Odisha's Bolangir district. The deceased has been identified as Kunja Majhi, a resident of Dumerchuan village in the Kantabanji area.

The police said the murder took place on June 20 night. Kunja's childhood friend Satya Nag and his associate Shankar Gharsel have been arrested in connection with the case.

Phone misuse leads to fatal dispute

According to the police, Satya had been using Kunja's mobile phone to talk to his girlfriend. But tensions rose when Satya found out that Kunja had also started talking to the same girl without informing him.

"Satya warned Kunja to stay away from the girl, but Kunja continued speaking with her," said Additional SP Alok Jena. Feeling betrayed, Satya reportedly planned to kill Kunja.

Murder and body disposal

On the night of June 20, Satya called Kunja to a deserted area near the village. With help from Shankar, he allegedly attacked Kunja with an iron rod multiple times, killing him on the spot.

They then put the body into a gunny bag and threw it into a well near an old cement factory close to the village.

Body recovered days later

The crime came to light on June 29, when local residents noticed something unusual in the abandoned well and alerted the police.

Police recovered the body and started an investigation. Earlier, Kunja’s family had filed a missing person complaint, which helped the authorities identify the body quickly.

Call records cracked the case

Investigators examined Kunja's call records, which pointed toward Satya. Based on this digital evidence, the police arrested Satya Nag and Shankar Gharsel.

They also recovered the murder weapon, Kunja's mobile phone and other items from the crime scene. "If required, we will bring the woman into the investigation," the Additional SP told the media.

The investigation is on in the matter.

