CPI(M) MP Slams Centre Over LPG Crisis

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas slammed the Centre over its handling of the LPG supply chain disruption, urging the government to take proactive measures. He highlighted the impact of the crisis on the livelihoods of the people, stating that the "war has reached every kitchen in the country". He further criticised the Modi government's previous assurances regarding the gas stock.

He further expressed concerns over the safety and livelihood of the Indian expatriates in the Middle-East amid the escalating tensions. "The PM's rhetoric in Kerala is far from the reality that the country is facing. The war has reached every kitchen in this country. Restaurants are closing due to a shortage. This is affecting every sector. The assurance of the govt was that there was ample stock. Today, there is an actual crisis because of the negligence of this govt. One crore Indians are in Gulf countries, and we are concerned about their safety and livelihood. War has created hardship for them. We want the government to take proactive measures," he told ANI.

No Shortage in J&K, Says Minister

However, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo said that there was no LPG shortage in the state. "There is no such situation in J&K. We have no such shortage of LPG. When something like this happens, the government is there," she told reporters.

LPG Price Hike and New Rules

The reactions come after the Centre had recently announced a price hike of Rs 60 for cooking LPG cylinders amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Following the hike, the non-subsidised prices of LPG cylinders stand at Rs 913 in Delhi, Rs 939 in Kolkata, Rs 912 in Mumbai, and Rs 928 in Chennai. The difference in prices across states comes from the applicable taxes levied by the state government.

The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills. (ANI)