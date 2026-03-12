The BJP held a nearly seven-hour-long core committee meeting at JP Nadda's residence, discussing over 100 seats for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Amit Shah and other senior leaders deliberated on strategy, slogans, and candidates.

BJP Core Committee's Marathon Meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a nearly seven-hour-long core committee meeting ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections at the party's former national president JP Nadda's residence, during which more than a hundred seats were discussed. BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party's West Bengal unit president Samik Bhattacharya, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, MP Biplab Deb and many more prominent leaders were present at the meeting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the sources, the leaders discussed more than a hundred seats for the candidate list. They also discussed election strategy, campaigning, roadmap, slogans, and other aspects of the upcoming polls. The legislative assembly elections are expected to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year to elect 294 members.

PM Modi to Chair Central Election Committee

On March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair the Central Election Committee meeting, which will be held at the BJP headquarters. Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, Bengal election incharge Bhupendra Yadav, BL Santosh, Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan and other prominent leaders will be present at the meeting.

The Central Election Committee meeting will focus on West Bengal and Kerala, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year. The BJP is intensifying its efforts to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, with the party finalising its candidate list and election strategy for the crucial state polls.

West Bengal is scheduled to hold elections for its 294-member Legislative Assembly later this year. (ANI)