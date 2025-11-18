Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police seized 400g of brown sugar valued at Rs 40 lakh in a raid. They arrested Sheikh Akbar, a key figure from Balasore, while a manhunt is underway for another accused, Sheikh Sadiq, as part of a crackdown on drug networks.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police seized 400 grams of "brown sugar" worth about Rs 40 lakh, arresting one accused from Sahadevkhuntha in Balasore, during a raid to dismantle the narcotics network, Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Commissioner Singh said that the police have arrested Sheikh Akbar, a resident of Baleshwar, while another accused, Sheikh Sadiq, is absconding.

Crackdown on Drug Network

The police official said, "An effective campaign has been underway in Odisha for the past several months against arms and drugs... Today, 400 grams of brown sugar were seized from Sheikh Akbar, a resident of Baleshwar. Our efforts are aimed at the entire network. Raids are being conducted at supply points."

"In this connection, supplies coming from outside the city have been seized, worth approximately Rs 40 lakh. This action will strengthen our efforts to dismantle the drug network... Another accused, Shiekh Sadiq, is not yet arrested," Commissioner Singh added.

Police Appeal to Public via X

Sharing an X post, Police Commissionerate wrote, "Rs 40 Lakh worth Brown Sugar seized. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has arrested Sheikh Akbar, a key figure from the Balasore and Sahadevkhuntha areas, in connection with uncovering a significant network involved in the illicit drug trade, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend another criminal, Sheikh Sadiq, linked to this operation."

"A humble request to the general public: Please immediately inform the Commissionerate Police's Special Crime Unit at 0674-2916383 regarding any suspicious activities of this nature. The identity of the informant will be kept completely confidential," the X post read.

Recent Illegal Arms Bust by Odisha Police

Earlier on November 15, Odisha Police busted an illegal arms network, seizing one carbine rifle, five semi-automatic pistols, and nine rounds of live ammunition. Two accused from Bihar were arrested in the raid.

"On 15 Nov 2025, SCU Bhubaneswar-Cuttack dismantled a major illegal arms network, seizing one carbine rifle, five semi-automatic pistols, and nine rounds of live ammunition. Two accused of Bihar were arrested in a raid. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities to SCU at 0674-2916383 between 10 AM and 8 PM," Police Commisionerate wrote on X. (ANI)