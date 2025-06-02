Odisha reports 12 active COVID-19 cases, all with mild symptoms and treated in home isolation. Health officials confirm detected variants are Omicron sub-lineages. The state is closely monitoring the situation, with no cause for public concern.

Bhubaneswar : The Director of Public Health, Government of Odisha, Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, on Sunday said that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 12, further adding that the patients had mild symptoms and were being treated in isolation.

"The number was 9 yesterday, and three more cases were detected today, bringing the total to 12. The number of cases is very low, and almost all patients diagnosed with COVID have mild symptoms. They are being treated in isolation in their own homes," Dr Mishra told ANI.

He further reassured the public, stating that the variants detected in the state are sub-lineages of Omicron, and there is no cause for concern at this point. "There is nothing to worry about in Odisha. The variants that have been detected are also Omicron variants," he added.

On May 31, Odisha Health Secretary had said that authorities were closely monitoring the situation and holding regular review meetings, as the total number of COVID-19 cases across India rose to 2,710, with Kerala reporting the highest number of active cases.

On the current COVID-19 situation in Odisha, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state, Aswathy S, told ANI, “It is well within control. We have only seven identified positive cases. The first one has already recovered. There is no threat to the public at the moment. We are monitoring the situation. We are assessing the preparedness. We are conducting regular meetings.”

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,710 active cases, with 1,170 patients discharged. The country reported seven deaths across multiple states, with comorbidities playing a significant role in most cases, according to state-wise data.

According to the Health Ministry, in Delhi, one death was reported--a 60-year-old female with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, where Covid-19 was an incidental finding. Gujarat recorded one death, with details still awaited.

Karnataka reported one fatality--a 70-year-old male who succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, acute encephalopathy with late-onset focal seizure, severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), and ischemic heart disease (IHD). His COVID-19 status awaits RT-PCR confirmation, as per the statement.