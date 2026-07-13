A 17-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car allegedly driven in a rash manner slammed into his scooter before crashing into a school minibus in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car allegedly driven in a rash manner slammed into his scooter before crashing into a school minibus in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Sunday morning. The driver and other occupants reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, prompting an intensive police search.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accident occurred around 7.30 am near Sanjivani Hospital on Warehouse Road. According to Civil Lines police, the car was travelling at high speed when it collided head-on with the scooter while negotiating a turn.

Under the impact, the teenager was thrown into the air, several feet onto the road, leaving him critically injured. Moments later, the out-of-control car attempted to overtake another school minibus approaching from the opposite direction but instead rammed into a school minibus, severely damaging its front portion. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported among those travelling in the bus.

Scroll to load tweet…

Residents rushed the injured teenager to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS). Owing to the seriousness of his condition, his family shifted him to a private hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The victim was identified as Rudra Pratap Sharma, a resident of Abhishek Nagar in Mangla.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver and fellow occupants fled immediately after the crash, leaving the damaged vehicle behind. A Civil Lines police team reached the spot, carried out a preliminary investigation, and seized the car.

Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding driver and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify everyone who was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

An FIR has been registered against the driver under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The driver is suspected to be a minor who was accompanied by his minor friends and was allegedly heading out for a morning drive when the fatal crash occurred. Preliminary findings indicate the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid hitting a pedestrian, ultimately crashing into Sharma's scooter before colliding with the school minibus.