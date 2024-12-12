Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools shut in Chennai, 10 other districts amid IMD warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to a "well-marked low-pressure area" over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

In light of a heavy rainfall forecast, schools in Chennai and 10 other districts of Tamil Nadu remain closed on Thursday (December 12), reports said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to a "well-marked low-pressure area" over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Districts affected

The districts where schools have declared a holiday include Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur. IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with heavy to very heavy downpours expected in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also anticipated.

Alerts and warnings

An "orange alert" has been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, warning of heavy rains. Meanwhile, a "yellow alert" has been declared for rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka over the next two days.

The IMD said that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. "The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts over the next 24 hours," it said.

Preparedness and safety measures

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state emergency services have been deployed to mitigate the impact of the rain. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea between December 11 and 13.

This is not the first time Tamil Nadu has experienced heavy rainfall this year. In November, similar conditions led to the closure of schools and colleges in districts like Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai.

Latest Videos