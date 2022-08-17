Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha floods: Situation near Mahanadi river remains grim, over 1.5 lakh people affected

    Mahanadi river near the Mundali barrage continued to swell and the situation could be even worse in the delta region comprising Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khurda district.

    Odisha floods: Situation in Mahanadi river remains grim, over 1.5 lakh people affected AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhubaneswar, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    A senior official on Wednesday said the flood situation in Odisha's Mahanadi river system remained grim as it continued to swell, with around 1.5 lakh people in 237 villages being marooned. It is reported that the first flood of the season has affected over two lakh people in 10 districts, while more than 27,000 people have been evacuated and taken to temporary shelters so far.

    Speaking to news agency PTI, BK Mishra, the Engineer in Chief of the water Resources Department said, "The water level in Hirakud Dam stands at 626.47 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. The reading at Mundali barrage near Cuttack declined to 11,77,024 cusecs against 12 lakh cusecs on Tuesday. We expect this water level to continue for another 24 hours."

    Also read: No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies

    Mahanadi river near the Mundali barrage continued to swell and the situation could be even worse in the delta region comprising Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khurda district.

    The official said while above 6.24 lakh cusecs of flood water is entering into the reservoir, 6.81 lakh cusecs is being discharged through 40 gates at Hirakud dam.

    According to reports, over 2 lakh people in 1,366 villages and nine urban local bodies in 10 districts along the Mahanadi basin have so far been affected by the flood triggered by a week-long, depression-induced rainfall.

    Also read: Ahead of Gujarat elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Make India No 1' mission: All you need to know

    "The flow of flood water has reached its peak in the Mahanadi delta region after midnight of Tuesday," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.

    The SRC also said breaches have been reported at two places in the Mahanadi river system - one in Makara river in Puri district and the other at Rajua Raiki in Khurda district.

    Also read: Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, 'round-the-clock' security: Union Minister

    Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast the formation of a fresh low pressure area over northern Bay of Bengal by Friday. It is likely to cause widespread and heavy rain in the state.

    On Wednesday, the Met office also issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy rainfall in 10 districts of north coastal Odisha.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report AJR

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report

    FSSAI issues spot memo to food business operators over 'unhygienic' practices after Domino's viral pic

    FSSAI issues spot memo to food business operators over 'unhygienic' practices after Domino's viral pic

    I request...: jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter in her I-day speech - adt

    I request...: jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter in her I-day speech

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies AJR

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies

    Recent Stories

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Indian Premier League IPL 2025 in line to clash with PSL Pakistan Super League-ayh

    IPL 2025 in line to clash with PSL

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    The story of Axel, the first Army Dog to be 'Mentioned in Despatches'

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives 50000 bookings in just 12 hours gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive 50,000 bookings in just 12 hours

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report AJR

    India is home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution: Report

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon