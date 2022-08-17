Ahead of Gujarat elections 2022, Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Make India No 1' mission: All you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The announcement comes ahead of Gujarat assembly elections that is all set to be held in December 2022 where the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make major inroads.

    Ajay Joseph
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced "Make India No. 1" mission to make the country "number one" by focussing on health, education, agriculture, and employment. Addressing a gathering in the national capital, Kejriwal said that India has achieved a lot since its independence but is lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it.

    "It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us. Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," CM Kejriwal said.

    "We have to make India the number 1 nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called 'Make India No.1' today. Every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission," he added.

    The announcement comes ahead of Gujarat assembly elections that is all set to be held in December 2022 where the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make major inroads.

    He stressed that the mission should be a bipartition movement and all political parties should join hands to make it possible. He also appealed to people of India to end communal hatred and spread love.

    The AAP national convenor also urged BJP, Congress, other political parties to join AAP's national mission and said that everyone needs to come together for it.

    Earlier, CM Kejriwal had also urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise for improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it the number one country in the world.

    He had also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and healthcare facilities "freebies". There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using them as "bait" to lure voters.

    On August 16, in a pre-poll guarantee for Gujarat, Kejriwal announced free and quality education to the people of the poll-bound state and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party was elected to power. 

    The AAP convener had also promised to improve infrastructure of the existing government schools and open new ones in large numbers across the state if his party comes to power in the state currently ruled by the BJP. 

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
