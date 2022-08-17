Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, 'round-the-clock' security: Union Minister

In a tweet, the minister said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the ministry of home affairs.

"India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," he added.

However, the Union minister did not go into further detail about the "round-the-clock" police security. Puri said security would be provided, but there have been a few isolated cases of Rohingya-related violence in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has already attempted to repatriate members of the Muslim minority from the mostly Buddhist country of Myanmar, of which thousands have fled due to years of persecution and waves of violence.

Nearly 1,100 Rohingyas are reportedly staying in tents and will be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

In the meeting that was held in July, it was reported that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident that took place in the camp where they were living.

These refugees will now be shifted to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flats in Bakkarwala village of Outer Delhi. There is a total of 250 flats belonging to the EWS category where all 1,100 Rohingyas, currently residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp, will be accommodated.