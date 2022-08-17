Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, 'round-the-clock' security: Union Minister

    In a tweet, the minister said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection."

    Rohingya refugees in Delhi will get flats, 'round-the-clock' security: Union Minister AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the ministry of home affairs.

    In a tweet, the minister said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection."

    Also read: Supreme Court says Talaq-e-Hasan not like triple talaq: Know the difference

    "India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," he added.

    However, the Union minister did not go into further detail about the "round-the-clock" police security. Puri said security would be provided, but there have been a few isolated cases of Rohingya-related violence in India.

    Also read: 'Complainant's dress was sexually provocative...' Kerala court's bail logic

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has already attempted to repatriate members of the Muslim minority from the mostly Buddhist country of Myanmar, of which thousands have fled due to years of persecution and waves of violence.

    Nearly 1,100 Rohingyas are reportedly staying in tents and will be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

    In the meeting that was held in July, it was reported that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident that took place in the camp where they were living.

    Also read: Fact check: It's 'Fake'! Central govt not giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to Aadhar card holders

    These refugees will now be shifted to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flats in Bakkarwala village of Outer Delhi. There is a total of 250 flats belonging to the EWS category where all 1,100 Rohingyas, currently residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp, will be accommodated.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive win for O Panneerselvam; dual leadership to continue in AIADMK - adt

    Massive win for O Panneerselvam; dual leadership to continue in AIADMK

    Talaq-e-Hasan

    Supreme Court says Talaq-e-Hasan not like triple talaq: Know the difference

    Complainant dress was sexually provocative Kerala session court's bail order on author Civic Chandran

    'Complainant's dress was sexually provocative...' Kerala court's bail logic

    Fact check: It's 'Fake'! Central govt not giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to Aadhar card holders

    Fact check: It's 'Fake'! Central govt not giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to Aadhar card holders

    Bilkis Bano case: Lawyers explain how 1992 remission policy paved way for early release of 11 convicts snt

    Bilkis Bano case: Lawyers explain how 1992 remission policy paved way for early release of 11 convicts

    Recent Stories

    Massive win for O Panneerselvam; dual leadership to continue in AIADMK - adt

    Massive win for O Panneerselvam; dual leadership to continue in AIADMK

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18 5 things you need to know about it gcw

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to launch on August 18; 5 things you need to know about it

    WhatsApp gets native windows app for its users; check what has changed - adt

    WhatsApp gets native windows app for its users; check what has changed

    It won't happen again - Darwin Nunez issues apology post Crystal Palace red card for headbutting-ayh

    'It won't happen again' - Darwin Nunez issues apology post Crystal Palace red card for headbutting

    Telangana TS LAWCET PGLCET 2022 results to be announced today Here s how to check gcw

    Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 results to be announced today; Here's how to check

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon