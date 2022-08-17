Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No direction given to provide EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi, MHA clarifies

    The MHA also said that illegal foreigners will be kept in a detention centre till their deportation as per law. It said the Delhi government has not declared the present location as a detention centre adding that it has been directed to do the same immediately.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday clarified that the central government has not given any directions to provide Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats to Rohingya refugees at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

    The MHA also said that illegal foreigners will be kept in a detention centre till their deportation as per law. It said the Delhi government has not declared the present location as a detention centre adding that it has been directed to do the same immediately.

    In a tweet, the MHA said, "With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi."

     

    "Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA," it added.

    "Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately," it said in another tweet.

     

    The Centre had asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to firm up the modalities, following which the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was instructed to prepare its vacant flats meant for EWS in outer Delhi's Bakkarwala village to accommodate the refugees.

    Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a tweet that said Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the ministry of home affairs.

    In a tweet, the minister said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection."

     

    However, the Union minister did not go into further detail about the "round-the-clock" police security. Puri said security would be provided, but there have been a few isolated cases of Rohingya-related violence in India.

    Nearly 1,100 Rohingya refugees are allegedly staying in tents and will be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
