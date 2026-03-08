Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone for new government offices in Ghatlodia, Ahmedabad, to improve public service access. He also inaugurated a new water distribution station to ensure adequate water supply for residents.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Government Chavdi (Sarkari Chavdi) of the Revenue Department and the office of the Food and Civil Supplies Department at Ghatlodia, Ahmedabad, an official release said on Sunday.

Notably, with the construction of these new offices by the district administration, citizens of the Ghatlodiya area will be able to access government services more easily in one place. On this occasion, Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, Mayor Pratibha Jain, Deputy Mayor Shri Jatin Patel, local MLAs, local corporators, officials, and staff of the district administration, and a large number of local citizens were present.

New Water Distribution Station Inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Water Distribution Station in the Ghatlodiya ward of Ahmedabad. A new Water Distribution Station has been constructed for Rs 55.31 crore in the Ghatlodiya Ward, located in the North-West Zone of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad, a release said.

The station has an underground tank and pump house with a capacity of 250 lakh litres and an overhead tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litres. With this facility, residents of the entire Ghatlodiya TP-2 area, including the stretch from Ghatlodiya Bridge to Pavapuri Crossroads, Laxmangarh Crossroads, Sattadhar Crossroads up to Bhuyangdev Crossroads, as well as Ghatlodiya Gamtal(village site or village settlement area), Karmachari Nagar, CP Nagar, Arjun Tower and Sanskrut Flats, will receive adequate water supply, it added. On this occasion, Mayor Pratibha Jain, MLA, Hasmukh Patel, Deputy Mayor, Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman, Devang Dani, other AMC office-bearers, AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior officials, and residents of the Ghatlodiya area were present.