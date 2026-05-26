Amid the Centre's move to reclaim the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises, former board member Niji Sapra urged members to save the club 'at any cost' but also not to doubt the government's intentions, as the matter proceeds in the High Court.

Former Board member of Delhi Gymkhana Club, Niji Sapra, on Tuesday asked club members not to doubt the intentions of the government, while expressing that the club should be "saved at any cost."

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The dispute arises from the Centre's May 22 communication directing the Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over peaceful possession of the premises by June 5. The communication invokes Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed executed in 1928, which permits re-entry by the lessor if the premises are required for a "public purpose".

Niji Sapra asked the club members to put forward their best defence as the case had gone before the court. She told ANI, "I've been a board member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club from the period 2014 to 2017. I've been part of the governing committee, and therefore, it is my club. I have served the club. I would want to serve the club in future also. I wouldn't want any eviction to take place or any relocation to take place. At the same time, we cannot always doubt the intentions of the government. If there are some security concerns or whatever which cannot be made public right now, so be it."

"What I would really want is for the club members to put forward their petitions to get the best defence, to try to save our club and let the due process happen and let, in all fairness, these cases be decided. As a member, I would want my club to be saved at any cost," she added.

Delhi High Court takes up matter

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has issued summons to the Centre and the Delhi Gymkhana Club management on civil suits filed by Club members, the Staff Welfare Association and others challenging the Union government's move to reclaim the Club premises at Safdarjung Road in New Delhi.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified before the Court that the Centre's May 22 communication merely terminated the perpetual lease and sought re-entry into the Gymkhana land under Clause 4 of the lease deed. He submitted that the communication was not an order for immediate eviction and assured the Court that any eviction proceedings, if undertaken, would only be carried out in accordance with law after issuing due notice.

The High Court declined to pass any further interim directions at this stage. The Bench observed that in view of the Centre's assurance that eviction, if any, would follow due process and prior notice, no interim protection was required at present.

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