BJP leader CT Ravi slammed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for their Delhi meeting, accusing them of abandoning the public to 'fight' and increasing corruption in the state amid leadership change speculation.

BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took part in a meeting with the party's central leadership in Delhi amid speculation of leadership change in the state.

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CT Ravi, an MLC, said people did not vote for Congress for its leaders to be in Delhi and for "fighting." "There's no one to listen to the public's problems here, no one to even look at them. The public put you in power. It's not for fighting. They put you in power to solve the public's problems. What are you doing? You're arguing. Who's there to listen to the public's problems? There are no ministers. Everyone is in Delhi. Delhi didn't give you power. The people of Karnataka gave you power. You abandoned the people and went to Delhi. Those same people will remove you from power," he said.

Ravi Alleges Increased Corruption

He also alleged that the corruption has increased under the Congress government. "You said there's 40 per cent corruption in the Karnataka government. We will work without corruption. What did you do after coming to power? You reached 60 per cent. You increased corruption," Ravi said.

Leadership Meeting Amid Rift Speculation

Congress leadership held a meeting with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar here. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka government has been brewing since the government completed half its term last year. Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly claimed that he would soon take over as Chief Minister. (ANI)