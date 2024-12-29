UP SHOCKER! Dalit man's head shaved, thrashed with shoes, paraded to temple over religious conversion

A Dalit man was allegedly assaulted, paraded through the village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur after having his head shaved and being beaten with shoes by Hindutva group on Friday, following accusations of converting to Christianity.

In a shocking incident, a Dalit man was allegedly assaulted, paraded through the village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur after having his head shaved and being beaten with shoes by Hindutva group on Friday, following accusations of converting to Christianity. The man identified as Shubran Paswan was allegedly subjected to public humiliation by Hindutva groups affiliated with Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The incident unfolded when Paswan was accused of converting to Christianity. The Hindutva groups confronted him, aggressively shaved his head, thrashed him with shoes and took him to a local temple where he was forced to bow down and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

A video of the disturbing assault that has surfaced on social media shows Paswan visibly distressed being escorted by the aggressive crowd and paraded through the streets of their villages amid “Jai Shri Ram” chants.

Shubran alleged that he was beaten and subjected to casteist abuse. When he attempted to file a complaint, the police refused to register it.

The Dalit community strongly objected to the district administration and police's silence on the incident, staging a powerful protest.

The victim has submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, demanding strict action against the accused.

