Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Pasunoori Narahari and his wife, Medara Danamma, surrendered to Telangana Police. DGP C V Anand said only a few cadres remain underground and urged them to join the mainstream as Maoist ideology has no place now.

Maoist Leader and Wife Surrender in Telangana

Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Pasunoori Narahari and his wife Medara Danamma on Tuesday surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police C V Anand in Hyderabad, marking a significant development in the state's ongoing efforts to curb left-wing extremism.

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According to officials, the couple laid down arms and joined the mainstream during a formal surrender event held at the police headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said that both cadres had come out voluntarily and surrendered to the Telangana Police. "Both have come out today and surrendered to the Telangana police. If we calculate the number of persons who are underground in Telangana, there are hardly three members left...We appeal to all of them to come out because the days are over. The society has changed. The ideology of Maoism has no place in the modern-day society of India. On behalf of the Telangana police and Telangana government, we appeal to all the remaining cadres to come out," Anand told reporters.

Amit Shah Declares India Naxal-Free

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India became Naxal-free even before the March 31 deadline, owing to the "courage and sacrifice" of the security forces.

Addressing a press conference in Jagdalpur, Amit Shah said that the people of Bastar are living without fear now. He hailed the Veer Gundadhur Sewa Dera initiative to provide development in Bastar, one of the biggest Naxal-affected regions. Shah also hit out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, alleging that the Congress did not support the Centre in the Naxal-free India initiative.

The Union Minister said, "An atmosphere of enthusiasm, confidence, and assurance regarding the future is visible everywhere among the people of Bastar. The climate of fear and the stifling reality of living under the shadow of guns have now come to an end, and Bastar is finally breathing freely. It is a matter of joy for all of us that Bastar has become Naxal-free."

"On August 24, 2024, when in a meeting, it was announced that the nation would be freed from the terror of Naxalim by March 31, 2026. Thanks to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of the security forces, Naxalism was eradicated ahead of the March 31 deadline," he added. (ANI)