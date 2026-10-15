Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi bid farewell to outgoing Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, thanking him for his service. President Droupadi Murmu has appointed senior BJP leader Braj Mohan Ram as the new Governor of the state.

CM Majhi Bids Farewell to Outgoing Governor

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has bid farewell to outgoing Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and expressed gratitude for his contributions to the state on behalf of the people of Odisha. The Chief Minister wished the outgoing Governor good health and happiness.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi expressed his appreciation for Kambhampati’s contributions to Odisha and prayed for his well-being and happiness as he bids farewell to the state. The farewell took place on October 14.

In a post on X, CM Manjhi wrote, "Today, I met with the outgoing Governor, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, and bade him farewell. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my sincere gratitude for his guidance and contributions to the state's development journey. May Lord Jagannath bless him with good health, happiness, and prosperity."

"Accorded a warm farewell to the outgoing Governor. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I expressed my gratitude for his valuable contributions to the State. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless him with good health and happiness," the post further read. https://x.com/MohanMOdisha/status/2110411531011965341

President Murmu Appoints New Governors

Earlier on October 12, President Droupadi Murmu appointed a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, as Governor of Odisha, including five leaders as Governors of different states, according to an announcement. The appointments include Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Keralam, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Braj Mohan Ram as Governor of Odisha, Dr Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dr Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim.

Governor Kambhampati's Tenure and Contributions

Kambhampati was appointed Governor of Odisha on December 24, 2024, following the resignation of his predecessor, Raghubar Das. He took the oath of office on January 3, 2025, at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, administered by the then Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh. As of October 12, 2026, he has been serving as the Governor for one year, nine months and nine days.

Earlier on Sunday, Kambhampati on Sunday inaugurated the Boeing Sukanya Aerospace Lab in Bargarh, emphasising the importance of encouraging girls to pursue careers in science, technology, aviation and other emerging sectors. The Boeing Sukanya Programme aims to support the participation of girls in India's growing aviation sector by establishing STEM laboratories and providing experiential training in aviation, aeromodelling, science and technology. The initiative seeks to help young students explore career opportunities in aerospace and related fields. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Kambhampati said India was witnessing a significant transformation, with women and girls increasingly demonstrating their capabilities across diverse fields, including science, technology, sports, entrepreneurship, defence, aviation and public life. (ANI)