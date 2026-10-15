HP Governor Kavinder Gupta released Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal's book, 'Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak'. The book incorporates the three-language formula from NEP 2020, aiming to foster national unity through the promotion of diverse languages.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta released a new book, 'Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak: Tribhasha Sutra', written by Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University. Speaking to ANI on the book launch, Governor Kavinder Gupta said, "...It effectively incorporates the concept of the 'three-language formula' as envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020. I believe that language can play a pivotal role in fostering national unity, which is why this three-language formula has been emphasised.”

Governor on National Unity and NEP 2020

“I am confident that as the National Education Policy is fully implemented, with a focus on our national language, Hindi, alongside our local languages, we will gain excellent opportunities to progress across all sectors of society through the medium of language. This will also enable us to achieve our set goals and targets,” he added.

University's Role in Language Promotion

Highlighting the promotion of diverse languages at Himachal Pradesh Central University, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal stated that the institution runs programs for Dogri and Kashmiri, revived the extinct Sharada script, and established Departments of Tibetan and Chinese studies.

Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University, said, "Our central university is a place where various languages are being actively promoted. For instance, we have programs for Dogri and Kashmiri, and we have even revived the Sharada script, which had previously become completely extinct. We also have a Department of Tibetan Studies, and we have established a Department of Chinese... I believe that this book is more than just a book; it conveys a vital message. Language plays a crucial role in our Indian culture.”

Book's Message: Unity Through Language

Speaking about his new book, 'Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak: Tribhasha Sutra', he noted that it conveys a vital message on the crucial role of language in Indian culture. He added that the book illustrates how India's diverse languages share a common thread of unity like pearls on a necklace, aiming to help the younger generation understand themselves through language.

“The book illustrates that while our country is home to a diverse array of languages, there remains a common thread of unity, much like individual pearls strung together on a single necklace. Through this book, we aim to convey to the younger generation that they should seek to understand themselves through the lens of language,” he added. (ANI)