Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ during Navratri, calling for the protection of girls' rights, safety, and education. She also attended a Union summit in New Delhi to strengthen women and child development initiatives.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Women and Child Development Minister Pravati Parida, along with officials, on Thursday performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ during Navratri at an event organised by the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) in Bhubaneswar.

Kanya Pujan Ceremony Highlights Girls' Rights

According to a statement from the Deputy CM's Office, Parida said the ceremony went beyond traditional worship, highlighting the need to protect every girl’s dignity and rights and ensure her safety, education and holistic development. She called for collective efforts to build a child-friendly society where every girl is respected, protected and empowered to pursue her dreams.

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. The festival is marked by religious rituals, devotional singing and traditional dances.

Centre-State Summit on Women and Child Development

Earlier, Pravati Parida met Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in New Delhi during the Ministry’s two-day Departmental Summit on October 8–9. The summit brings together ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories to strengthen Centre-State coordination in women and child development. The discussions focus on improving nutrition and early childhood education through Anganwadi Centres, strengthening child protection systems, ensuring women’s safety and enhancing women’s empowerment initiatives.

The Deputy CM's participation underscores Odisha’s commitment to sharing its experiences and innovations while learning from best practices across States and UTs, with a focus on translating policy interventions into measurable improvements in the lives of women and children, an official statement said.

It is the second in the series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister to strengthen cooperative federalism, foster collective ownership of national priorities, and accelerate outcomes through closer Centre-State collaboration.