Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh has blamed the Bhagwant Mann government and state police for the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, alleging they shield drug peddlers. The main shooter has been arrested from Rajasthan.

Congress Slams Mann Government Over Activist's Murder

Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh on Wednesday accused the Punjab Police and the Bhagwant Mann-led government of shielding drug peddlers, alleging that the deteriorating law and order situation in the state had contributed to the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Questioning the state government's response to the murder, Pargat Singh said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should visit Mansa and understand the plight of the people. "The law and order situation in Punjab today is dire. People only take a stand when the system fails completely. The Punjab Police colludes in the drug trade and shields drug peddlers. I feel that if Bhagwant Mann has even a shred of shame left, he should go to Mansa and look the people in the eye, see what their plight is," he told ANI.

Referring to an incident involving Jhota three years ago, the Congress leader alleged that the police had acted against the activist instead of taking action against a shopkeeper accused of possessing capsules. "Three years ago, this same Parminder Jhota had caught this very shopkeeper with capsules and paraded him publicly. And what was the outcome? The police granted the shopkeeper a revolver license and jailed Parminder for three months," Pargat Singh said.

He alleged that the incident reflected the alleged nexus between the police and the state government, holding them responsible for the prevailing situation. "This implies that all of this is happening under the patronage of the Punjab Police and the Mann government," he said.

Appealing to people to remain cautious over the next three months, Pargat Singh urged them to preserve communal harmony and brotherhood in the state. "I also want to appeal to the people of Punjab to remain vigilant for the next three months. Let us not destroy our brotherhood in Punjab, but let us stay safe from these elements. In the future, legal action will be taken against anyone who engages in wrongdoing," he added.

Victim's Family Demands CBI Probe, Calls for Bandh

Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries. His killing has triggered demands for accountability and an independent investigation into the case.

Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP), along with a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has also called for a Punjab bandh on October 15, from 6 am until the evening, while clarifying that emergency services, including ambulances, would be allowed to operate.

Bhim Singh has further demanded the dismissal of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO), and sought the release of activists detained in connection with the protests.

CM Mann Assures Strict Action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has termed Jhota's killing unfortunate and assured that the perpetrators would face the strictest punishment. He said he had directed the DGP to ensure a thorough investigation and that anyone involved in the alleged conspiracy would not be spared.

Main Shooter Arrested in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, arrested the main shooter in the case from Salasar in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

According to Salasar SHO Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused was apprehended from Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. Following the apprehension, the Punjab Police team took the accused into custody, and further investigation into the case is currently underway. (ANI)