BJP MP Raju Bista said the 2026 Durga Puja in West Bengal is special, claiming 'anti-national, anti-social, and anti-West Bengal mentalities have been defeated'. He inaugurated a puja pandal and thanked PM Modi for connecting people with culture.

'Anti-National Mentalities Defeated': BJP MP on 'Special' Durga Puja

BJP MP Raju Bista on Thursday said that the 2026 Durga Puja in West Bengal was even more special, claiming that anti-national, anti-social and anti-West Bengal mentalities had been defeated. Conveying his greetings on the occasion, Bista linked the significance of this year's celebrations to what he described as the defeat of forces opposed to the welfare of the state and said the festival reflected Bengal's cultural identity and traditions.

“First of all, many congratulations on Durga Puja, and the Durga Puja of West Bengal in 2026 is even more special. Large pandals, with new zeal and enthusiasm, and these pandals are not just for entertainment; this is the culture of West Bengal, our identity, our introduction. I wish all the countrymen a Happy Durga Puja. And 2026 has been a year of special grace of Goddess Durga. Just as the Mother destroys anti-social demons, similarly in 2026, anti-national, anti-social, and anti-West Bengal mentalities have been defeated. Therefore, the Durga Puja of 2026 is even grander, even more beautiful, and more attractive to the public. And it is good that we can connect with our religion, culture, and traditions in West Bengal; for this, thanks to Modi JI,” Bista said.

Kolkata Pandals Showcase History, Culture, and Political Legacy

Bista inaugurated the 76th College Durga Puja, where the pandal features a theme based on Keralam's traditional Kathakali dance-drama. Earlier, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi inaugurated the 77th Dhakuria Sahidnagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Kolkata. The pandal, themed 'Maha Milan', highlights the journey and struggles of the refugee community.

Meanwhile, Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata are showcasing themes based on Bengal's history, political legacy and cultural heritage. Suruchi Sangha's pandal is showcasing the life and legacy of Syama Prasad Mukherjee to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the political leader.

The Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal is highlighting North Kolkata's sweet-making heritage through the theme 'Maitri Madhuri Anweshane'. The concept draws inspiration from Ahiritola's historical association with the Ahirs, traditionally linked to cattle rearing, and Bengal's longstanding tradition of sweet-making.

Durga Puja is one of West Bengal's major festivals, with pandals across the state featuring themes based on history, art, social issues and cultural traditions.