Athira Vijayan, a Kerala law student and NSUI activist, alleges she was brutally assaulted by Delhi Police during a protest. She claims police dragged her from a bus and assaulted her, leading to a Zero FIR being filed by Kerala Police.

A Keralam woman law student and NSUI activist, Athira Vijayan, from Pullaloor in Kozhikode, has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by Delhi Police personnel during a protest near Connaught Place on Tuesday (October 13). Athira, a law student at Delhi University, sustained injuries across her body and is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi's Hardinge Hospital, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Athira and other protesters were taken into custody during an NSUI protest against the Chief Election Commissioner in the national capital. She alleged that police personnel transported them in a bus to Connaught Place, forcibly dragged them out and assaulted her on a public street.

The complaint further alleges that police personnel struck her on the face, restrained her arms behind her back and kicked her. It also alleges that they attempted to tear her clothes and snatch her phone.

The complaint states that the alleged assault caused injuries to her neck that required hospital treatment, besides causing humiliation and mental distress.

Zero FIR Filed Over Assault Allegations

Following the complaint submitted to the Kerala State Police Chief, it was forwarded to the Museum Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram through the office of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on October 14 for urgent legal action. The Museum Police registered a Zero FIR (Crime No. 1447/2026) under Sections 74, 76, 115, 117, 126, 351(3), 296(b) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been taken up for investigation, according to the FIR.

A Zero FIR can be registered at any police station, irrespective of the jurisdiction where the alleged offence occurred, before being transferred to the appropriate police station for further investigation.

Political Context and Aftermath

Athira was also seen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, a day after the alleged incident, when she met the media.

The allegations are under investigation.

NSUI activists have demanded Kumar's resignation, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process. The protests have also triggered a confrontation between Congress leaders and the BJP-led Centre over voting rights, police conduct and the treatment of demonstrators.