A Class 8 student in Odisha was brutally beaten by three seniors with an iron pipe and a cricket bat inside a private hostel. A video of the assault, which occurred months ago, recently went viral, showing the victim sustaining serious injuries.

A distressing incident has emerged from Daspalla in Odisha's Nayagarh district, leaving parents and locals alarmed. A video that went viral on social media on Wednesday shows a Class 8 student being viciously attacked by three senior students inside a private hostel. While the assault reportedly happened three to four months ago, the footage has only recently surfaced, exposing the brutality of the act.

In the clip, the younger student struggles to defend himself as the attackers wield an iron pipe and a cricket bat. His screams and the relentless assault have shocked viewers across the state.

(Disclaimer: The video of the incident contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)

Police Step In

Authorities confirmed that the victim sustained serious injuries. Once the video surfaced, the police detained the three senior students and the hostel owner for questioning.

A police officer said:

"We are investigating the matter. The student's statement will be recorded soon. Families of both the victim and the accused have been called to the police station. We are working to uncover the motive behind the attack. Further details will be shared as the investigation progresses."

Concerns Over Hostel Safety

The incident has ignited outrage among parents, who questioned the safety of children in private hostels. Locals claim that many hostels operate with poor supervision, leaving children vulnerable and incidents unreported.

The fact that the hostel management did not inform the parents or report the attack has raised serious concerns about negligence and accountability.

Community Demands Action

Parents and residents are demanding strict action against the culprits and better oversight of private hostels. Many fear that without proper regulation, such acts of violence could continue unnoticed, putting students at risk.