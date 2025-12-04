An 80-year-old jeweller, Girdhari Lal, was murdered in his Ghaziabad shop. A masked man entered, threw chilli powder in his eyes, and stabbed him repeatedly, an act captured on CCTV.

An elderly jewellery shop owner was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’sGhaziabad, leaving the Modinagar community shaken and demanding justice. The incident took place on Thursday (December 4) in Modinagar's Govindpuri area, where 80-year-old Girdhari Lal had been running his small shop for decades. CCTV footage shows a masked man entering the shop calmly before suddenly rushing at Lal.

In a calculated move, the attacker flung chilli powder into the elderly man's eyes, blinding him instantly. Within seconds, he began stabbing Lal repeatedly with a sharp weapon. The chilling visuals show Lal trying to shield himself, but the assailant remained relentless.

(Disclaimer: The video of the incident contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)

Relative Rushes In, But Assailant Escapes

Moments later, a man, reportedly said to be Lal's relative entered the shop after hearing the screams. He tried to overpower the attacker, grappling with him in a desperate attempt to stop the assault. Despite the struggle, the masked man managed to break free and bolt from the shop.

Locals Chase Him Down

The commotion spilled onto the street, where locals quickly gathered. Shocked by the sight and the cries for help, residents chased the attacker, eventually catching him and thrashing him before handing him over to the police.

Officers later recovered the murder weapon and the chilli powder packet used in the attack.

Elderly Shop Owner Could Not Survive

Girdhari Lal, known in the neighbourhood as a soft-spoken and hardworking man, succumbed to his injuries. His brother, who was also hurt during the chaos, is reportedly out of danger.

Motive Still a Mystery

Police officials said that the motive behind the brutal assault remains unclear. They are investigating whether the attacker acted alone or if the incident was part of a larger conspiracy. The accused is undergoing interrogation, and teams are scanning his background and possible connections.

Protests Erupt; Community Demands Justice

Fear and anger swept through the locality as the news spread. Residents staged protests outside the shop, demanding strict action and stronger policing in the area.