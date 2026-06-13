The Odisha Cabinet, led by CM Mohan Charan Majhi, approved eight proposals, including the liquidation of defunct industrial units. The govt allocated Rs 200 crores to settle the pending liabilities of these units to unlock assets for new investment.

The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved eight key proposals spanning six departments, including a major decision on the liquidation of defunct industrial units and allocation of funds to settle pending liabilities.

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Briefing the media after the 42nd Cabinet meeting on Friday, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the government has taken a total of 301 decisions in the past two years since assuming office. She said the latest meeting, held on the eve of the government completing two years in power, saw approvals across sectors aimed at administrative reform and industrial restructuring.

Key Proposal on Industrial Restructuring

"Today, on the eve of two years of government, 301 cabinet decisions have been taken. In today's meeting, which is the 42nd meeting of the cabinet, across six departments, eight proposals were approved," Garg said.

She further informed that one of the key proposals came from the Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department. As part of a broader restructuring exercise, the government has decided to liquidate certain defunct industrial units and make their assets available for fresh industrial investments in the state.

"The first proposal was from Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department... the government has resolved to liquidate these units, making their assets available for fresh industrial investments... the cabinet today approved that as a first-phase budgetary provision, Rs 200 crores would be given to the department to settle such outstanding liabilities of these defunct units," she added.

Officials said the decision is aimed at clearing legacy financial burdens while unlocking idle assets for productive use, with the expectation of attracting new investments in the textiles and handicrafts sector.

Focus on Governance and Revitalisation

The Cabinet also cleared proposals across other departments, though detailed information on the remaining decisions was not immediately disclosed.

The government said these measures reflect its continued focus on governance reforms, fiscal discipline, and industrial revitalisation as it completes two years in office.

(ANI)