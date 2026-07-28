WB Minister Dilip Ghosh reacted to Bihar police action against student protesters in Siwan, saying the govt will take action. The incident saw clashes over exam irregularities, police lathicharge, tear gas, and an AK-47 firing, leading to a suspension.

Dilip Ghosh on Bihar Protest: 'No One Can Take Law into Their Hands'

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday reacted to the police action against protesting students in Bihar's Siwan, saying that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and that the government would examine the incident and take appropriate action wherever such situations arise. "No one can take the law into their own hands. Wherever such incidents occur, the government will look into the matter, and appropriate measures will be taken," Ghosh said.

Clashes and Police Action in Siwan

Earlier, Bihar's Siwan witnessed clashes between student protesters and police personnel during protests on Saturday over examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. Police used tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the protesters following reports of stone-pelting. An AK-47 firing incident was also reported during the unrest.

AK-47 Firing and Aftermath

The Opposition has cornered the government over police action in Siwan, Bihar. Police maintained that a constable fired four rounds into the air after being surrounded by bandh supporters. Constable Abhishek Kumar was suspended, and departmental proceedings had been initiated against him.

The district administration clarified that the constable was part of a District Intelligence Unit (DIU) team passing through JP Chowk to investigate a separate murder case when he became trapped in a protest crowd. Caught in the commotion, he discharged four rounds into the air using an AK-47 assault rifle, an action the DM explicitly stated was unauthorised and inappropriate for public crowd-handling settings.