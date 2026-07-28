A shocking incident from Ahilyanagar's Shreerampur where a mother climbed on a moving car bonnet to stop her daughter. The viral video has left everyone stunned.

A startling incident has come to light from Shreerampur city in Ahilyanagar district, where a woman climbed onto the bonnet of a moving car in a desperate attempt to stop it. The dramatic act was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The woman's daughter had eloped a few days ago and married a young man against her family's wishes. The marriage was not acceptable to the woman and her family. To complete the legal formalities related to the marriage, the daughter and her husband had appeared at the Shreerampur court.

After the court proceedings were over, the couple left in a car. At that moment, the woman, who is the mother of the bride, tried to stop them. However, the car driver did not stop the vehicle, which enraged the woman.

Without caring for her life, she climbed onto the bonnet of the moving car in a bid to force it to halt. This terrifying act left onlookers stunned and created panic in the area.

Mother's desperate attempt to stop daughter after court hearing

Several bystanders recorded the entire sequence on their mobile phones. The videos have been circulating rapidly across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

The woman reportedly refused to get off the bonnet, leaving the couple inside the car extremely anxious. To avoid any untoward incident, the car driver drove the vehicle straight to the Shreerampur city police station.

A large crowd gathered outside the police station, including relatives from both sides and local residents. The situation turned tense for a while. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They also made efforts to counsel both families and resolve the dispute peacefully.