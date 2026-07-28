Former TMC rebels, now part of the new NCPI, attended the NDA's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting for the first time. PM Modi addressed the meet, assuring that the government 'stands with students' amid the NEET exam leak controversy.

The BJP-led NDA Parliamentary Party's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting is underway on Tuesday, 28th July. For the first time, the newly formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) has also been invited to join the alliance meeting. The meeting will take place at 9:30 am in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building.

This is the first time that former TMC rebels now with NCPI will attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting today. NCPI MPs including Sudeep Bandopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh, Shatabdi Roy, Sharmila Sarkar, Mitali Bagh and others are expected to be present. The NDA's weekly 'Mangal Milan' is taking place during a stormy Monsoon Session. Exam reforms and Opposition protests over alleged police action on students are among the major issues. PM Narendra Modi will address NDA MPs at 9:30 am.

PM Modi Addresses NEET Controversy

Earlier during the Mangal Milan meet, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the meeting that the government "stands with the students" amid concerns over the NEET examination paper leak and called for strict action against those involved in the irregularities. Addressing the reporters, Rijiju said the Prime Minister made it clear that the government stands with students and that paper leaks are a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.

Opposition Protests NCPI's Inclusion

Earlier, during an all-party meeting, Opposition parties briefly walked out in protest against the Government's invitation to the Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI). (ANI)