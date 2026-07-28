Amritsar launches a new hub-and-spoke model to become North India's aviation hub. Passengers can now do immigration and check-in at Amritsar for seamless international connections via Delhi, boosting the region's economy and tourism.

Amritsar has taken a major step towards becoming North India's international aviation hub with the launch of the Centre's new hub-and-spoke flight connectivity model, enabling international passengers to complete check-in, immigration, customs clearance, and baggage drop at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport before seamlessly boarding connecting international flights via Delhi. The initiative, inaugurated in the presence of senior aviation officials and addressed virtually by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, is expected to significantly ease travel for passengers while boosting Punjab's economy, tourism, and aviation-linked industries.

Seamless Travel for International Passengers

Minister Naidu said, "If anyone from Punjab wanted to travel to London, Toronto, or Dubai, they had to reach Delhi, handle their luggage again, stand in long queues, and go through immigration. Half the day would be spent in this rush and hassle. But now, you will complete immigration and check-in right at the Amritsar airport. Your baggage will be checked in at Amritsar and go straight to your international destination, where you will collect it. Check-in, immigration, customs, and baggage drop-off will all happen right here. In Delhi, you will simply catch your connecting flight. You will be on your international flight within a window of just 4 hours."

Boosting Regional Economy and Connectivity

Naidu highlighted that data show that approximately 150,000 passengers travel from Amritsar to Delhi every year to catch international flights and vice-versa; about 150,000 passengers arrive in Delhi from abroad and then travel to Amritsar. "Amritsar will become the international gateway for North India. Major catchment areas including Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh will connect through here. Of the approximately 30 million Indians living abroad, nearly 10 million are Punjabis...as air connectivity increases, Amritsar's economy will directly benefit. An influx of passengers will boost business for hotels and allied sectors. Sectors like handicrafts, textiles, cargo, and logistics will gain new momentum. The hub and spoke model will increase revenue per flight for our airlines, particularly in the international long-haul market," Minister Naidu said.

A 'Historic Day' for Indian Aviation

Marking a major step forward in expanding India's aviation network, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha termed the launch of the 'Hub and Spoke' model at Amritsar airport a "historic day," promising seamless global connectivity for passengers across the region. Addressing in Amritsar, Sinha pointed out that the initiative follows the initial launch of the model in Banaras on June 25, with Amritsar becoming the newest link in the national air transit framework. "Today is a very important and historic day. On June 25, we launched the 'Hub and Spoke' model in Banaras... today, Amritsar marks a new link in that same chain. Today, a vast segment of our population travels abroad. Often, due to various reasons, airlines are unable to provide the necessary connectivity... however, through the Hub and Spoke model we are changing that," Sinha said.

Strategic Blueprint for Seamless Transit

Detailing the policy roadmap, Sinha credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for laying out the strategic blueprint designed to eliminate multi-layer transit delays for international flyers. "Under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister, and with the direction provided by the Minister of Civil Aviation and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, we drafted a blueprint for this initiative. Procedures such as immigration, customs, and luggage screening will all be completed right here. Subsequently, upon reaching Delhi, you would proceed directly to a security hold area and then be guided to the aircraft bound for your final destination," Sinha explained.

Nationwide Expansion Plans

Outlining the Ministry's broader vision to transform air infrastructure across the country, the Civil Aviation Secretary revealed plans to scale the transit model nationwide. "The plan is to gradually establish four such hubs and approximately 40 spokes across India. All our international airports will be developed as spokes, and we are working towards providing seamless global connectivity for the convenience of our passengers," Sinha added. (ANI)