Opposition INDIA bloc leaders will meet to plan a unified strategy for Parliament amid a deadlock over the NEET paper leak and police action against protesting students. The meeting comes as a bill to curb exam malpractices is set to be discussed.

INDIA Bloc's Strategy Meeting

Floor leaders of various opposition parties will hold a key strategy meeting here on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, at the Parliament House.

The meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc leaders aims to chalk out a unified floor strategy and coordinate their approach across both Houses of Parliament--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha--for the day's proceedings. The meeting comes as the deadlock continues in Parliament over the NEET paper leak controversy. The Monsoon Session has seen regular adjournments as the Opposition continues its demand of discussion on police action against protesting students across the country.

Anti-Cheating Bill Introduced Amid Protests

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Monday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices, was introduced amid sloganeering and protest by the Opposition MPs over the police action against protesters across India. Especially, the issue of the use of AK-47 against protesters in Bihar jolted Parliament.

The deadlock in Parliament over the Bill is expected to be resolved as all major political parties have agreed to commence a discussion on Tuesday after efforts from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said. Introduced after widespread protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years.

Opposition Slams Government Over 'Brutality'

Meanwhile, targeting the Centre, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asserted that first, the government should answer the "brutality" against protesting students. "Was Narendra Modi asleep for 12 years? Was his Govt asleep? Why was this not brought earlier? Today, the question is about brutality on youth Jantar; something that was not done even by the British has been done by the Modi Govt. Answer that first. They should respond to Rahul Gandhi's letter...Will we forgive such a guilty government and not demand an answer from them?" he said.

TMC MP Highlights Use of Pellet Guns

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, who has submitted a Rule 267 notice over the alleged use of pellet guns on students, said, "There is a really important and serious issue before the Government. Pellet guns were used on unarmed youth who were protesting peacefully. There are reports that 7 rounds of pellet guns were fired at Connaught Place. A youth sustained injuries in his eyes and lost his vision in that eye. This is a really serious and dangerous issue...If lethal or semi-lethal guns are used against peaceful protests, what does it mean? This is a direct attack on democracy. HM, PM will have to take accountability. They will have to answer as to how a pellet gun was used against unarmed youth. Who ordered it? Who authorised it? Home Minister will have to clarify..." (ANI)