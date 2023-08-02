Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details

As the authorities work to restore order and bring the situation under control, the communal clashes in Haryana have brought significant disruptions to daily life and raised concerns about the safety and security of the affected regions.

As communal clashes continue to rock different districts of Haryana, the situation has escalated with each passing day. According to media reports, authorities have arrested a total of 80 individuals and registered 44 FIRs as part of their ongoing investigation into the clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The outbreak of communal violence in Nuh district has not been contained, and the unrest has spilled over to neighboring areas, including Gurugram. The clashes have had devastating consequences, resulting in the tragic death of a cleric and the destruction of a mosque in Sector 57.

As the violence persists, the toll of casualties has risen, with five people, including two home guards and one Naib imam, losing their lives in the clashes that erupted on Monday. Alongside the loss of lives, more than 20 police officers have been injured, and several cars and shops have been set ablaze in various districts of Haryana.

Fearing for the safety of their employees, numerous corporate and information-technology companies have taken precautionary measures by requesting their staff to work from home on Tuesday. Private banks have also proactively closed their daily operations early and instructed their employees to leave for their safety.

As the authorities work to restore order and bring the situation under control, the communal clashes in Haryana have brought significant disruptions to daily life and raised concerns about the safety and security of the affected regions. The unfolding events emphasize the importance of prompt and effective measures to address communal tensions and maintain peace in the region.

The spillover of communal violence from Gurugram to neighboring areas has led to disturbing incidents in different districts. In Palwal district, a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony, resulting in extensive property damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this particular incident, as confirmed by the police. Similarly, in Bhiwadi town, Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway faced vandalism, adding to the growing concern surrounding the situation.

In light of the escalating clashes, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on Wednesday, August 2, to voice opposition against the ongoing riots in the Mewat region.

The tension has prompted heightened vigilance in Delhi as well. The Delhi Police have stepped up patrolling in the national capital after an alert was sounded in response to the communal clashes in Gurugram and its adjacent areas in Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed concern over the situation, stating that there appears to be a "well thought out conspiracy" behind the clashes, as the anti-social elements targeted not only members of the procession but also the police.

Recognizing the potential for further unrest, authorities have bolstered security in the adjoining districts of Nuh, including Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram. The focus is on preventing the violence from spreading further and mitigating its impact on the safety and well-being of residents in the affected areas.