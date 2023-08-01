Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody

    The violence that erupted over an attempt to halt a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh district on Monday had far-reaching consequences, spreading to Gurugram.

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    Amidst the aftermath of the violence in Nuh, Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a startling claim on Tuesday, stating that there was a "big conspiracy" behind the outbreak of violence. The unrest in Nuh ensued after stones were pelted during a religious procession, leading to cars being set on fire on Monday. The Chief Minister's assertion hints at a deeper underlying cause for the incident, raising concerns and questions about the true nature and origins of the violence in the region.

    Speaking to a news agency, CM Kattar said, "This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack on Yatris and police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this."

    Lok Sabha passes registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; check details

    "Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody," he added. 

    "Strict actions will be taken against them. So far 5 people have lost their lives including two police officials. We will provide all possible assistance to them. I appeal to the common people to maintain peace in the district," CM Khattar said. 

    The violence that erupted over an attempt to halt a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh district on Monday had far-reaching consequences, spreading to Gurugram. In Gurugram's Sector 57, a mob attacked a mosque, leading to the tragic death of its 26-year-old naib imam. According to the police, the mob targeted the Anjuman Masjid after midnight, opening fire at those inside the mosque and setting it ablaze.

    The imam, identified as Saad, hailing from Bihar, was among the two individuals injured in the attack. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, adding to the mounting toll of the violence that gripped the area.

    Monsoon session: Centre tables Bill to replace ordinance on control of Delhi services in Lok Sabha

    While the situation remains tense in Nuh and Sohna, there were no reports of fresh violence on Tuesday. Authorities have responded by deploying significant police and paramilitary forces in Nuh and other affected areas to maintain control and contain any potential further escalations of violence.

    As the region grapples with the aftermath of the unrest, it is imperative for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the factors that contributed to the violence and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The focus now must be on restoring peace and calm in the affected communities, promoting unity, and fostering a sense of security among the residents.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed vkp

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught vkp

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught

    WATCH Day after Nuh clashes, mob vandalise shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants snt

    WATCH: Day after Nuh clashes, mob vandalise shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants

    Recent Stories

    High cholesterol diet: 7 snacks to avoid and their alternatives RBA EAI

    High-cholesterol diet: 7 snacks to avoid and their alternatives

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily ADC

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily

    Glow to Dark spots reduction: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Beetroot vma eai

    Glow to Dark spots reduction: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Beetroot

    IIMA to ISB-7 best B-school in India RBA EAI

    IIMA to ISB-7 best B-school in India

    Venice faces 'irreversible damage': UNESCO considers adding city to world heritage sites in danger list snt

    Venice faces 'irreversible damage': UNESCO considers adding city to world heritage sites in danger list

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon