Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody

The violence that erupted over an attempt to halt a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh district on Monday had far-reaching consequences, spreading to Gurugram.

Amidst the aftermath of the violence in Nuh, Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a startling claim on Tuesday, stating that there was a "big conspiracy" behind the outbreak of violence. The unrest in Nuh ensued after stones were pelted during a religious procession, leading to cars being set on fire on Monday. The Chief Minister's assertion hints at a deeper underlying cause for the incident, raising concerns and questions about the true nature and origins of the violence in the region.

Speaking to a news agency, CM Kattar said, "This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack on Yatris and police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this."

Lok Sabha passes registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; check details

"Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody," he added.

"Strict actions will be taken against them. So far 5 people have lost their lives including two police officials. We will provide all possible assistance to them. I appeal to the common people to maintain peace in the district," CM Khattar said.

The violence that erupted over an attempt to halt a procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh district on Monday had far-reaching consequences, spreading to Gurugram. In Gurugram's Sector 57, a mob attacked a mosque, leading to the tragic death of its 26-year-old naib imam. According to the police, the mob targeted the Anjuman Masjid after midnight, opening fire at those inside the mosque and setting it ablaze.

The imam, identified as Saad, hailing from Bihar, was among the two individuals injured in the attack. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, adding to the mounting toll of the violence that gripped the area.

Monsoon session: Centre tables Bill to replace ordinance on control of Delhi services in Lok Sabha

While the situation remains tense in Nuh and Sohna, there were no reports of fresh violence on Tuesday. Authorities have responded by deploying significant police and paramilitary forces in Nuh and other affected areas to maintain control and contain any potential further escalations of violence.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of the unrest, it is imperative for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the factors that contributed to the violence and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The focus now must be on restoring peace and calm in the affected communities, promoting unity, and fostering a sense of security among the residents.