IndiGo is experiencing massive flight cancellations due to new, stricter pilot duty-time regulations that created a crew shortage. The airline continues selling tickets because a significant portion of its network remains operational.

Even as frustrated travellers across India battle long queues, sudden cancellations, and hours of uncertainty, IndiGo continues to keep ticket sales open, prompting many to ask the obvious question: Why sell seats when hundreds of flights aren't taking off?

Over 500 flights were cancelled on Saturday alone, following a day of unprecedented disruption when more than 1,000 IndiGo services were scrapped. While the situation has improved slightly, airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are still struggling to cope. Meanwhile, the government has issued fresh guidelines on refunds to ensure passengers aren't left stranded financially.

Yet, bookings on IndiGo's website remain fully active.

Why IndiGo Is Still Selling Tickets

According to aviation experts, the answer is straightforward: IndiGo's entire network hasn't collapsed.

The airline operates over 2,200 domestic and international flights daily, and only a portion of them have been hit by the ongoing crisis. Many routes are still running on schedule, which means the carrier cannot simply shut down its entire booking system.

Friday's meltdown, which saw all domestic departures from Delhi grounded, was the worst in over a decade for the airline. But the disruptions are limited to specific routes, time slots and high-pressure hubs, not the entire network.

As a result, IndiGo continues to sell tickets on flights that are still operational.

The Real Reason Behind IndiGo's Cancellations

While the airline has cited a combination of technical issues, weather, congestion, and winter schedule transitions, industry insiders point to something far more fundamental:

New pilot duty-time rules.

The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), designed to prevent pilot fatigue, introduced stricter rest requirements. These rules kicked in just as IndiGo expanded its winter schedule on 26 October.

This created a perfect storm:

Pilots automatically moved into mandatory rest

Flights got delayed past midnight

A software advisory for the Airbus A320 added more delays

Cancellations began piling up

Replacements weren't available because the pilots were clocked out

Essentially, the airline was running more flights than it had rested crew for.

DGCA Rolls Back a Key Rule to Ease Pressure

Recognising the crisis, the aviation regulator DGCA rolled back a critical provision on Friday.

The withdrawn rule had barred airlines from counting approved leave as weekly rest.

By suspending this rule "with immediate effect", DGCA has given airlines more flexibility to reassign pilots and stabilise their schedules.

How Bad Is the Situation Today?

While Saturday saw a slight improvement, the disruption is still significant:

500+ flights cancelled nationwide

Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports remain the worst hit

Passengers continue to report long queues and hours-long delays

Help desks are overwhelmed

Rebooking options remain limited

The ripple effect of delays means even unaffected routes are experiencing knock-on disruptions.

When Will Things Return to Normal?

IndiGo has informed authorities that it needs until 10 February 2026 to fully stabilise operations.

To speed up recovery, the airline is: