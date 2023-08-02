Haryana violence: Gurugram schools shut today, offices opt for WFH; ban on loose petrol imposed

Schools will remain closed for physical classes till August 2, while many Gurugram office-goers opted to work from home after their workplaces sent out advisories not to travel. Gurgaon Police has banned the sale of loose petrol or diesel, which rioters have been using to start fires.

A flag march was conducted by Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Gururgam’s Badshahpur early on Wednesday due to ongoing tensions. The ripples from Monday's communal clash in Haryana's Nuh has reached sector 70 in Gurugram, which is less than 20 kms from the national capital New Delhi. A shop and several shanties next to a residential complex were set on fire on Tuesday night.

A 48-hour curfew was put in place in Nuh on Monday at midnight, and internet and SMS services were shut down to prevent any more flare-ups, the media reports said. According to the report, despite the tension spreading to Gurugram, no fatalities or injuries were associated with Tuesday's vandalism events in the Millennium City. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders across the district, including a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel.

The Gurgaon government has reportedly stopped providing internet connectivity in Sohna, Manesar, and Pataudi till further instructions. Additionally, a directive was issued instructing all institutions to postpone physical education sessions until August 2. Some multi-national corporations, like American Express and KPMG, have advised employees to work from home today. Additionally, Gurugram Police urged citizens not to believe rumours, and not give credence to reports on social media.

In Haryana’s neighbouring state of Rajasthan, section 144 was imposed in ten blocks of Alwar district till August 10 after mob vandalised some shops in Bhiwari on Tuesday.