Amid recent disruptions, IndiGo has announced automatic refunds and a full waiver on cancellation or rescheduling fees for travel between Dec 5 and 15, 2025. The airline apologized for the hardships caused by the unspecified events.

IndiGo Announces Refunds and Waivers

In the wake of recent disruptions, IndiGo on Saturday announced that it will offer automatic refunds for all cancelled bookings and a complete waiver on cancellation or rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and 15. In a post shared on X, IndiGo said it would issue automatic refunds and full waivers to passengers, with no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/hbw70EsPZz — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 6, 2025

"No questions asked. In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment," the X post read. The airline added, "We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025." The statement concluded with an apology, "We are deeply sorry for the hardships caused."

Ministry of Civil Aviation Issues Directives

Refunds and Rescheduling Mandate

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) directed IndiGo Airlines to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay. According to an official release, the Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7.

The Ministry has also instructed airlines not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were impacted by cancellations. It emphasised that any delay or non-compliance in processing refunds will invite immediate regulatory action under the Ministry's powers.

Passenger Support Cells

To ensure seamless grievance redressal, IndiGo has been instructed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These cells have been tasked with proactively contacting affected passengers and ensuring that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without the need for multiple follow-ups. The automatic refund system will remain active until operations stabilise completely.

Baggage Tracing and Delivery

As per the release, the Ministry has directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger's residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours. Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations.

MoCA Addresses High Airfares

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption. In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes. (ANI)