Nuh violence: Haryana govt partially lifts mobile internet suspension from 1 PM to 4 PM in nearby districts

Currently, the region is under significant security measures, with twenty companies of central forces deployed in various districts of Haryana. Out of these, 14 companies are stationed in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Faridabad.

As a measure to control the situation and maintain peace, the Haryana government has taken steps to partially lift the suspension of mobile internet services in certain areas. On August 2, mobile internet services were restored from 1 pm to 4 pm in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts, and in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of district Gurugram.

The decision to continue the mobile internet ban until August 5 was announced earlier today by the Haryana government. This move comes in the aftermath of communal clashes that erupted in the region, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent further escalation of violence.

In a statement, the government expressed that the suspension of mobile internet services in the jurisdictions of Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts, along with the territorial jurisdiction of Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district, is necessary to maintain peace and public order. The situation remains under close monitoring, and authorities are taking all necessary steps to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of the residents in the affected areas.

In response to the "intense communal tension" and disturbances to public peace, the government took swift action by ordering the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district initially, starting from 4 pm on Monday. Subsequently, the restrictions were extended to some other areas until August 2.

The violence erupted in Nuh when a religious procession was underway, and individuals pelted stones and set cars on fire, leading to unrest and chaos in the region.

To maintain peace and prevent any further disturbance of public order, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad issued an order to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services until August 5. This order applies to districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of subdivision Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of district Gurugram in Haryana.

The decision to extend the suspension was taken after the Deputy Commissioners of Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram highlighted the critical and tense law and order situations prevailing in their respective districts.

In light of the ongoing situation, the authorities are closely monitoring the conditions and taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of the residents in the affected areas.

Tragically, the clashes have already resulted in the loss of six lives, including two home guards and a cleric. The violence initially erupted in Nuh when there was an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. The unrest subsequently spread to Gurugram, leading to a deteriorating situation over the past two days.

