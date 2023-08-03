Explained: What caused Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? A look at sequence of events, government's action

As tensions flared during the 200-person march from Edward Chowk in Nuh town around 2:00 pm, violence erupted merely ten minutes into the procession. According to police accounts, a sizable crowd reportedly pelted the group with rocks while they were walking along the main route.

In a disturbing incident, a yatra procession organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Matrishakti Durgavahini faced violent disruptions in Nalhar, Nuh, when it was prevented from proceeding towards a Shiv temple. The situation quickly escalated as mobs in the Haryana districts of Nuh and Gurugram engaged in stone-throwing and launched attacks on the yatra participants, using petrol bombs and sticks.

The clash resulted in the tragic deaths of two home guards, identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, and left over 200 others injured. Additionally, numerous vehicles were set on fire during the chaotic events that unfolded on Monday.

The confrontation erupted when a mob attempted to halt the VHP march in Nuh, leading to confrontations between the attendees and an opposing group, turning the religious event into a wild affair marked by violence and unrest.

What led to the Nuh violence?

As tensions flared during the 200-person march from Edward Chowk in Nuh town around 2:00 pm, violence erupted merely ten minutes into the procession. According to police accounts, a sizable crowd reportedly pelted the group with rocks while they were walking along the main route. In response to the initial aggression, the Hindu side is said to have initially retreated but later regrouped and launched a counter-attack.

Adding to the already volatile situation, there were rumors circulating that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal member who was previously booked for the murder of two Muslim men in the Bhiwani district in February, would be joining the yatra procession, further escalating tensions and apprehensions.

Here's a sequence of events of how the violence erupted in Nuh:

On August 1, the unrest spread to Gurugram, resulting in the vandalization of a mosque and the killing of a cleric.

To restore order, a curfew was imposed in both Nuh district and Gurugram.

The situation was further exacerbated by social media, which played a significant role in fueling the violence. As a result, internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad.

In response to the conflict in Nuh, crowds in Gurugram's Sohna area resorted to stoning and setting fire to four cars and a store owned by members of the predominantly Muslim community. Demonstrators blocked a route for hours.

Section 144 was imposed, and schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad were instructed to remain closed.

In the aftermath of the clashes, the police arrested 80 individuals involved in the violence.

In response to fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday, Delhi was put on alert.

On August 2, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of rallies scheduled by the VHP and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR.

The Supreme Court ruled that the rallies could proceed but should be video-graphed for monitoring.

Six people lost their lives due to communal fighting in Haryana.

Protests and rallies by the VHP and Bajrang Dal were organized in Delhi and other UP cities.

On August 2nd, motorcycle-borne assailants threw Molotov cocktails at two mosques in Tauru, Nuh district.

As a result of the violence, six people have died, and the Haryana government reported 116 arrests and 90 detentions.