Tripura hosted its inaugural national-level Open Golf Tournament at the Tusker BSF Golf Course. The event, attended by CM Manik Saha and the Governor, aims to boost state tourism and encourage youth participation in sports.

The Tripura Open Golf Tournament, the first-ever national-level golf tournament in Tripura, was organised at the Tusker BSF Golf Course, BSF campus, Salbagan, Agartala, as part of the "Bharat Golf Mahotsava" GFI tour 2025.

Dignitaries Grace the Historic Event

During the closing ceremony, the Governor of Tripura was in attendance, while the Chief Minister, Saha, presided over the inaugural function. The event was marked by the presence of distinguished individuals, including Tinku Roy, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Tripura; Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier; and various dignitaries from both the administration and public sectors, according to the release. Notable attendees also included Aryavir Arya, Founder of the Golf Federation of India (GFI); David Debbarma, President of the Tripura Golf Association (TGA); as well as golfers from Tripura and other states, alongside representatives from the Army, BSF, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

CM Applauds Organisers, Highlights Potential for Tourism

Referring to his long association with BSF and sports, CM Manik Saha appreciated the efforts of the Tripura Frontier Border Security Force in maintaining a well-maintained golf course full of greenery, marked by valleys, groves, mounds and water bodies in such a short time. He complimented IG, BSF, and Tripura Frontier for the same. He also appreciated the efforts of the Golf Federation of India (GFI) and the Tripura Golf Association (TGA) in bringing such a significant event to Tripura. CM said that organising such events will motivate the youths of Tripura and boost tourism in the state.

Governor Hails Tournament as a 'Historic Moment'

Indrasena Reddy Nallu, the Governor of Tripura, described the occasion as a truly historic moment for the state. He congratulated Tuskar BSF Golf Club, Tripura Golf Association, sponsors, organisers, and participants for making the landmark event a grand success with their passion, skills, and professionalism. Tripura is naturally a gifted golf destination, and the initiative taken by the Tripura Frontier BSF fulfilled the state's aspirations.

BSF IG on Placing Tripura on the Golfing Map

During the inaugural ceremony, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG BSF Tripur, welcomed the Chief Minister and the Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs. He expressed his gratitude to GFI for the event. He apprised the audience that the event marked Tripura on the golfing map. He said that golf is not only a game but also a tool to promote ecology & economy. He mentioned that the golf courses are the lungs of all habitation and bring along development and evolution in the tourism sector.

Promoting Sports and a Healthy Lifestyle

Appreciating the beautiful landscape, valleys, mounds, lush green vegetation, and water bodies in Tripura, IG BSF said that, besides golf, the state has potential for ecotourism, water sports, paragliding, parasailing, and other adventure and exotic sports. Organising the first-ever Golf Tournament at Tuskers BSF Golf Club in Tripura is a historic moment and the beginning of a New Era in Tripura. He urged all and sundry, particularly the youth of Tripura, to indulge more and more in the sporting events and to maintain a healthy, wealthy and joyous lifestyle. (ANI)