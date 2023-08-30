Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail for brandishing weapon; check details

Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on August 15 from Faridabad, following an FIR registered against him under the Illegal Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The arrest was made based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, has been granted bail, the police announced. Sent to 14-day judicial custody earlier, Bittu Bajrangi was released on bail by the court of judicial magistrate first class Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday.

The clash between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh led to the death of six people, including two Home Guards. Bittu Bajrangi was accused of wielding swords and raising slogans in front of a female police officer in Nuh. According to the FIR, he also threatened ASP Kundu while carrying swords and 'trishuls'.

After being identified through social media posts, Bittu Bajrangi was apprehended by a team of policemen who entered his house with swords and lathis.

In her complaint, Usha Kundu alleged that the mob began chanting slogans when their movement was halted. The ASP claimed that their weapons were seized, and the police officers were subjected to physical assault.

Police sources revealed that Bajrangi, the president of Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru for questioning. Subsequently, on August 1, Faridabad police arrested Bajrangi on charges of making inflammatory speeches and brandishing weapons in public. This followed the outbreak of communal clashes in Nuh on July 31.

In response to the Nuh violence, the police have filed 60 FIRs and arrested 305 individuals. The Vishva Hindu Parishad clarified that Bajrangi had no affiliation with its youth wing Bajrang Dal or any other VHP-linked organizations.