Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail for brandishing weapon; check details

    Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on August 15 from Faridabad, following an FIR registered against him under the Illegal Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The arrest was made based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

    Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail for brandishing weapon; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, has been granted bail, the police announced. Sent to 14-day judicial custody earlier, Bittu Bajrangi was released on bail by the court of judicial magistrate first class Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday.

    The clash between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh led to the death of six people, including two Home Guards. Bittu Bajrangi was accused of wielding swords and raising slogans in front of a female police officer in Nuh. According to the FIR, he also threatened ASP Kundu while carrying swords and 'trishuls'.

    After Chandrayaan-3's success, South Africa's Ramaphosa wanted to sit next to PM Modi: S Jaishankar

    Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on August 15 from Faridabad, following an FIR registered against him under the Illegal Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The arrest was made based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

    After being identified through social media posts, Bittu Bajrangi was apprehended by a team of policemen who entered his house with swords and lathis.

    In her complaint, Usha Kundu alleged that the mob began chanting slogans when their movement was halted. The ASP claimed that their weapons were seized, and the police officers were subjected to physical assault.

    Police sources revealed that Bajrangi, the president of Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially taken into custody by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru for questioning. Subsequently, on August 1, Faridabad police arrested Bajrangi on charges of making inflammatory speeches and brandishing weapons in public. This followed the outbreak of communal clashes in Nuh on July 31.

     

    Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury heads to privileges committee to record statement amid Lok Sabha suspension

    In response to the Nuh violence, the police have filed 60 FIRs and arrested 305 individuals. The Vishva Hindu Parishad clarified that Bajrangi had no affiliation with its youth wing Bajrang Dal or any other VHP-linked organizations.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Lord Ganeshas idol to NSS members amid myth controversy anr

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Lord Ganesha's idol to NSS members amid 'myth' controversy

    'Our farmers are starving...' Actor Jayasurya slams Kerala govt by raking up difficulties faced by farmers anr

    ‘Our farmers are starving…’ Actor Jayasurya slams Kerala govt by raking up difficulties faced by farmers

    Chandrayaan 3's impact: 'South Africa's Ramaphosa aspired to sit next to PM Modi,' reveals S Jaishankar AJR

    After Chandrayaan-3's success, South Africa's Ramaphosa wanted to sit next to PM Modi: S Jaishankar

    Kerala to get second Vande Bharat Express soon; Check details anr

    Kerala to get second Vande Bharat Express soon; Check details

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Recent Stories

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Lord Ganeshas idol to NSS members amid myth controversy anr

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Lord Ganesha's idol to NSS members amid 'myth' controversy

    Shah Rukh Khan showers love on daughter Suhana Khan, says he's delighted to see her infront of camera ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan showers love on daughter Suhana Khan, says he's delighted to see her infront of camera

    'Jawan' to 'Haddi': Exciting September 2023 OTT and theatre releases MSW

    'Jawan' to 'Haddi': Exciting September 2023 OTT and theatre releases

    'Our farmers are starving...' Actor Jayasurya slams Kerala govt by raking up difficulties faced by farmers anr

    ‘Our farmers are starving…’ Actor Jayasurya slams Kerala govt by raking up difficulties faced by farmers

    Indus Valley to Olduvai: Tracing 7 oldest cradles of civilization ATG

    Indus Valley to Olduvai: Tracing 7 oldest cradles of civilization

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon