Bihar NDA candidates will file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls on March 5, with BJP's Sanjay Saraogi confident of winning all seats. The BJP released its first list of 9 candidates, naming Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar for Bihar seats.

BJP Announces First List of Candidates

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday announced that all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates for the Rajya Sabha will file nominations on March 5, scheduled for March 16, with the NDA confident of winning all seats. Speaking with ANI, he said, "All NDA candidates will file their nominations on the 5th and NDA candidates will win all seats."

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, clearing nine names across six states. According to an official press release, the announcement was made by the party's Central Election Committee from its New Delhi headquarters. From Bihar, the party has selected BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, the nominees are Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, while in Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma will be contesting. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will have Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha has been chosen.

Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm and the process concluding by March 20. The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026. The notification was issued on February 26, commencing the election process, while the last date for nominations is March 5, scrutiny on March 6, and withdrawal by March 9.

BJP Leaders Celebrate Holi in Bihar

Bihar BJP celebrated Holi with National President Nitin Nabin, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and other leaders. Party President Sanjay Saraogi emphasised the significance of the day, saying it's a big day for Bihar and BJP workers. "This is a big day for Bihar and BJP workers. This year, we celebrated Holi with our national president... Let's all celebrate this joyous festival together," said Sanjay Saraogi.

BJP President Nitin Nabin said that the festival of Holi feels incomplete without visiting Bihar and celebrating it with family members, party workers and the people of the state. "The festival of Holi is incomplete without visiting Bihar. The joy of celebrating Holi at home, with family, in one's constituency, and with workers and the people of Bihar is simply amazing. This is a festival that not only colours every home but also fills it with happiness and mutual brotherhood. I extend my heartfelt greetings for Holi to all the people of Bihar and the country. During Holi, evil is defeated and goodness triumphs. May Bihar move towards goodness and development", he said. (ANI)