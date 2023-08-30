After Chandrayaan-3's success, South Africa's Ramaphosa wanted to sit next to PM Modi: S Jaishankar

During the recent BRICS Summit, the spotlight on Chandrayaan-3's success shined bright and intriguingly, captivating leaders' attention. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that discussions shifted toward Chandrayaan as the topic gained momentum.

Chandrayaan-3, the $75 million Moon mission, has captured international attention and acclaim from space agencies and governments globally. This successful endeavor also left a remarkable impression on BRICS leaders, sparking curiosity about South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa's eagerness to sit beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg last week.

As the news unfolded, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday revealed that the Chandrayaan-3 mission garnered a series of positive reactions from BRICS leaders during the events. Notably, President Ramaphosa, who celebrated the mission as his own country's achievement, expressed his desire to be seated next to Prime Minister Modi. The reason he cited was that he wished to bask in the "good vibes" of Chandrayaan's success, hoping that they would positively influence him.

Jaishankar recalled being in a room during the critical moments of Vikram's landing, where a large screen displayed the unfolding mission. President Ramaphosa playfully remarked that the minister seemed engrossed in Chandrayaan's progress, humorously likening his attention to the Moon's journey. As the excitement grew, Ramaphosa made a lighthearted but enthusiastic statement about sitting beside PM Modi, expressing his wish that some of the mission's positive energy would influence him as well.

PM Modi had earlier conveyed his appreciation to the BRICS leaders and specifically acknowledged Ramaphosa's praise for India's lunar endeavor. The Prime Minister's gratitude resonated as he articulated, "It is a matter of pride for us that this success is being accepted not as a limited success of one country but as a significant success of mankind."

Chandrayaan-3's triumphant landing on the Moon marked a historic moment, placing India alongside an elite group of nations that have achieved soft landings on the lunar surface. Joining Russia, the United States, and China, India's mission made a distinctive mark by landing closer to the Moon's South Pole than any other previous endeavor.