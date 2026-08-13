Despite a statewide bandh in Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport saw normal operations. All transport services, including Ola and Uber, were available, and passenger movement was unaffected.

Bengaluru Airport Operations Unaffected by Bandh

Amid the statewide bandh called in Karnataka to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, normal operations continued at Kempegowda International Airport, with no disruption reported in passenger movement or transport services. Ola, Uber, airport taxis and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) taxis were operating as usual at the airport, while passengers continued to arrive from Bengaluru without any disruption.

In view of the bandh call, tight security arrangements have been put in place at the airport as a precautionary measure. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and state police personnel are maintaining surveillance, while the situation at the airport near Devanahalli remains normal.

Protests Erupt in Koppal District

Meanwhile, protests were reported at several locations across the state. Speaking about the protest in Koppal district, Yuva Prati Vedike State President R V Koppal said that protesters had blocked the National Highway and stopped a vehicle from Tamil Nadu.

"We have blocked the National Highway here and stopped a Tamil Nadu vehicle. By giving them a flower, we are telling them: 'We don't even have drinking water for ourselves, but you are asking for water. We are giving you extra water, but we ourselves don't have water,'" Koppal said.

"We Kannadigas are peace-loving people. Here is a flower, there is no water. Since there is peace now, we will release the extra water," he added.

He said the protest was being held to convey their opposition to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. "With this warning, we have also conducted this protest and bandh in Koppal district, in Koppal taluk, at this toll," he said.

Background of the Cauvery Water Dispute

The Cauvery dispute has remained a longstanding and politically sensitive issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with both states asserting competing claims over the use and release of water from the river.

The latest round of protests was triggered by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) direction to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Karnataka-based organisations have argued that the state itself is facing water shortages and that its drinking water and agricultural requirements should be taken into consideration before releasing water. (ANI)