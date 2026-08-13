Congress MP Manickam Tagore urged the Centre for urgent diplomatic intervention over the repeated arrest of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy. He has sought a bilateral mechanism to assist fishermen who accidentally cross the IMBL.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday urged the Centre to initiate urgent diplomatic intervention over the repeated arrest and detention of Indian fishermen, particularly from Rameswaram and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a notice submitted to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha under Rule 197 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Tagore sought the attention of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the issue of the arrests of Indian fishermen and requested a statement from the government.

Recent Incidents Highlight Ongoing Crisis

Tagore said nine Indian fishermen and their trawler were apprehended near Urumalei Point, Talaimannar, on August 12, allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. He said the incident followed the arrest of 11 fishermen from Rameswaram on August 6.

According to Tagore, reports indicate that more than 50 fishermen from Rameswaram have been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities during the past month.

The Plight of Fishermen in Palk Strait

"The issue requires urgent diplomatic intervention. Fishermen operating in the narrow and difficult waters of the Palk Strait can inadvertently cross the IMBL due to engine failure, adverse weather, strong winds, sea currents, poor visibility or navigational difficulties. Accidental crossing must be distinguished from deliberate illegal fishing," the notice reads.

He said accidental crossing of the maritime boundary should be distinguished from deliberate illegal fishing. "According to recent Rajya Sabha information, as of July 23, 30 Indian fishermen and 171 fishing boats remained in Sri Lankan custody, while 1,306 Indian fishermen had been arrested and 179 boats seized since 2023," the notice reads.

Call for Structured Diplomatic Dialogue

"I therefore urge the Government to initiate a strong, structured India-Sri Lanka diplomatic dialogue and establish a permanent bilateral mechanism whereby fishermen who accidentally cross the IMBL are warned, assisted and safely returned rather than arrested," the notice further reads.

Tagore also called for a 24-hour communication mechanism between the Indian Coast Guard and the Sri Lankan Navy to verify emergencies and prevent accidental crossings from resulting in arrests. He further urged the government to secure the early release of detained fishermen and fishing boats and protect the livelihood and dignity of coastal fishing communities. (ANI)