The National Testing Agency (NTA) has sacked 47 officials in a major crackdown over paper leaks. The move is part of a complete overhaul of the agency, with PM Modi vowing to spare no one who tries to harm the future of the youth.

NTA Terminates 47 Officials Amid Paper Leak Row

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated 47 officials from service in a major crackdown by the agency, sources said on Friday, noting that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials. The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks. The move is the sixth big decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said that those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.

NTA holds the NEET-UG exam for which a retest was done in June this year after the paper led to cancellation of the test done in May this year. There has been a long protest in the national capital over the paper leaks with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had joined the protest, ending his hunger strike yesterday night after 26 days. Opposition parties are also supporting the protesters over their demands.

PM Modi's Assurance and Government Overhaul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday evening emphasized that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth. He stated that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. PM Modi noted in a post on X that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard, adding that this continues a series of measures aimed at safeguarding the interests of students. The Prime Minister asserted that those who try to harm the future of the youth will not be spared.

New Secretaries Appointed in Education Dept

In a related move, the Education Department has got two new secretaries. Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and TK Anil Kumar will be the new School Education Secretary. Vineet Joshi, who was Higher Education Secretary, has been transferred to the Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

Legal Framework Strengthened to Tackle Unfair Means

A Fast Track Court has been set up at Rouse Avenue Court to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means ) Act, 2024 and other related offences at Rouse Avenue. All the related cases will be transferred to the special designated fast-track court. The Judge incharge of the Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Court, Anu Grover Baliga, has been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge by the Delhi High Court.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak. The proposed amendment Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday.

Government Engages with Protesting Groups

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday met with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and assured them that the government will respond to their demands related to examinations.

Speaking to reporters after the nearly two-hour-long meeting, Nadda said the CJP delegation had raised three main demands and five suggestions for reforms in the examination process. "The meeting went on for almost two hours...They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government," he said. This was the government's second meeting with the CJP delegation.

(ANI)