Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai visited Sathya Sai Grama in Karnataka, reviewing its free hospital services and calling for similar institutions in his state. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has been ranked No. 1 in Regulatory Ease by the CRISIL-NITI Aayog IFI.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday visited Sathya Sai Grama near Muddenahalli in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district and reviewed various service initiatives being carried out by the organisation.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences (Super Speciality Hospital) and took stock of the free healthcare services, medical facilities and treatment provided to patients at the institution.

The hospital administration briefed CM Sai about the functioning of the facility, medical services offered and various social welfare initiatives undertaken by the organisation.

He also visited different departments of the hospital and interacted with doctors and students. Senior members of the Sathya Sai organisation, hospital officials and local dignitaries were present during the visit.

CM Advocates for Development and Healthcare in Chhattisgarh

Speaking about the visit, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that similar institutions should also be established in Chhattisgarh to strengthen healthcare and development initiatives in the state. "Our Chhattisgarh should also have such facilities. That is why we came here today to see these arrangements. We are very happy to see the services and infrastructure available here. Our request is that more such institutions should be established in Chhattisgarh as well. Our state has suffered from the problem of Naxalism for several decades. After nearly 40-50 years, we have finally been freed from that menace. Even now, a great deal of development work remains to be done. Therefore, institutions like these are extremely important for the overall development of Chhattisgarh," he said.

Chhattisgarh Emerges as Top Investment Destination

Meanwhile, on July 19, Chhattisgarh emerged as one of India's fastest-growing investment destinations, which was once known primarily for its coal, iron ore and steel industries.

According to the CRISIL-NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026, the state has secured the No. 1 position in two of the most critical parameters for investors -- Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment.

With an overall score of 47.5, Chhattisgarh has outperformed established industrial states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The achievement reflects the impact of wide-ranging administrative and policy reforms implemented over the past 18 months. As a result, industrial approvals and regulatory clearances are now being processed significantly faster than before.

Chhattisgarh scored 8.4 out of 12 in Regulatory Ease and 4.5 out of 6 in Institutional Environment, the highest scores among all participating states. The state has also backed its business reforms with legislative measures. By enacting the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, it became the first state in India to introduce a risk-based regulatory framework. (ANI)