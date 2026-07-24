Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan for Guru Ravidas's 650th birth anniversary, praising his timeless teachings on equality, social harmony, and humanity, and linking them to government development initiatives.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the state-level workshop of the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj at a local hotel on Tyagi Road in Dehradun.

Guru Ravidas's Timeless Teachings

Paying tribute to the revered saint, the Chief Minister said that Guru Ravidas' teachings and ideals remain timeless and highly relevant for society.

The Chief Minister said that the life of Sant Ravidas symbolises India's rich cultural tradition that has guided society towards equality, humanity, social justice, and harmony. Through his teachings and exemplary life, he inspired people to rise above social evils such as untouchability, discrimination, and caste-based inequality. He emphasised that Guru Ravidas believed a person's identity should be defined not by caste but by character, actions, and values.

Dhami said Guru Ravidas advocated simple devotion, free from rituals and pretence, with a pure heart as the foundation of life. Referring to his famous message, "Man Changa To Kathauti Mein Ganga" ("If the mind is pure, the Ganges flows even in a bowl"), the Chief Minister said the saint's teachings continue to inspire inner purity and social harmony.

He added that Guru Ravidas envisioned an egalitarian society where every individual is treated with dignity, discrimination has no place, and no one goes hungry. His concept of Begampura, a society free from sorrow and inequality, continues to serve as a guiding ideal.

Translating Ideals into Action

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is translating Guru Ravidas' ideals of social harmony and Antyodaya into action. He said the government is ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes reach every eligible citizen without discrimination. Initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission have significantly improved the lives of the poor, deprived, and underprivileged.

He further said that the Uttarakhand Government is also working with Antyodaya as its guiding principle under the Prime Minister's leadership. The state's priority is to bring those at the last mile of society into the mainstream of development through the expansion of basic infrastructure in remote and hilly regions, a transparent employment system for youth, and continuous welfare initiatives for the underprivileged.

Implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Highlighting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said it has ensured a uniform legal framework for all citizens of the state, reinforcing the principles of equality, justice, and social harmony. He added that the government's objective is to eliminate discrimination and strengthen equal rights and social cohesion.

A Call for Social Unity

Calling for wider dissemination of Guru Ravidas' teachings, Dhami urged party workers to transform the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan into a mass movement by taking it to every village, neighbourhood, and household. He encouraged them to organise public meetings, community dialogues, and awareness programmes to spread the saint's message of equality, love, brotherhood, and social unity.

The Chief Minister said divisive mindsets and discriminatory tendencies can only be countered through social unity and a spirit of putting the nation first. He stressed that Guru Ravidas' vision of a harmonious and prosperous society can only be realised when people rise above caste divisions and discrimination and move forward together.

Concluding his address, Dhami appealed to everyone to adopt the ideals of Sant Ravidas in their daily lives, strengthen social harmony and communal goodwill, and work with dedication for the unity and integrity of the nation. He said that only through collective efforts can Uttarakhand realise its vision of becoming the best state in the country under the motto of "Vikalp Rahit Sankalp". (ANI)